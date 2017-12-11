Huge number of domestic violence cases
There were 12 059 cases of domestic violence reported across the 196 police stations in the Eastern Cape between 2015 and this year.
This was revealed by Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana in a report submitted to the Bhisho legislature.
The report follows parliamentary questions posed to her office by DA MPL Bobby Stevenson.
Tikana said in the 2015-16 financial year, 5 356 cases of domestic violence were reported in the province, while 5 181 were reported in 2016-17.
So far, 1 522 cases of domestic violence have been reported in the 2017-18 financial year, which ends in March.
Out of the total of 12 923 protection order cases reported over the last three financial years, 9 334 arrests had been made.
However, only 1 934 of these had led to successful prosecution, she said.
The report also said 43 police stations across the province did not have victim centres for those suffering abuse and violence.
Stevenson said it was shocking that a distressed and traumatised woman or child could be expected to talk about rape in a charge office full of people.
The stations without victim centres include Mount Fletcher, eMaXesibeni, Matatiele, Cala, Mtontsasa, Fort Beaufort, Tsomo, Bizana, Ntabankulu, Despatch, Tabase, Dordrecht, Cookhouse, Healdtown, Mpisi, Pumalanga, Klipklaat, Doringkloof, Bridgecamp, Seven Fountains, Hofmeyr, Bathurst, Kei Road, Jamestown, Elliotdale, Burgersdorp, Thornhill, Hankey, Hlababomvu, Ndengane, Thomas River, Tyefu, Glen Grey, Scenery Park and Seafield.
However, Tikana said all 196 stations had trained domestic violence coordinators and the 5 689 police officers at the stations had all undergone training on handling domestic violence complaints.
Stevenson said he had requested the crucial establishment of victim centres be prioritised at all police stations.