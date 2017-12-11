DA terminates Ward 1 councillor’s membership
The DA’s federal executive terminated the membership of Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams yesterday.
The decision follows a notice to suspend his membership after he failed to pay a compulsory tithe to the party.
“A vacancy will now be declared in Ward 1,” DA Eastern Cape chairman Andrew Whitfield said.
DA MP James Selfe chairs the federal executive, which is the party’s controlling structure.
Adams, 26, the party’s youngest councillor in the Bay, had on Thursday been served with a notice to suspend his membership following an internal disciplinary matter relating to the unpaid money.
“He was given 24 hours to provide reasons why his membership should not be terminated,” Whitfield said.
“The federal executive did not accept his reasons as sufficient and therefore his membership has officially ceased.”
There is no provision for Adams to appeal against the decision.
Residents had also complained that Adams was often absent from duty and ignored their messages and calls.
“Adams is no longer a member, therefore the investigation on poor performance will not proceed,” Whitfield said.
Adams could not be reached for comment yesterday.
DA PR councillor Leander Kruger has been roped in to help run the ward.
The ward comprises a part of Summerstrand, Seaview, Mount Pleasant, Schoenmakerskop, Lovemore Park, Sardinia Bay, Deer Park, Bushy Park and the southern portion of Kragga Kamma.
A Ward 1 by-election will now be held.