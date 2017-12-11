DA terminates Ward 1 councillor’s membership

The DA’s federal executive terminated the membership of Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams yesterday.

The decision follows a notice to suspend his membership after he failed to pay a compulsory tithe to the party.

“A vacancy will now be declared in Ward 1,” DA Eastern Cape chairman Andrew Whitfield said.

DA MP James Selfe chairs the federal executive, which is the party’s controlling structure.

Adams, 26, the party’s youngest councillor in the Bay, had on Thursday been served with a notice to suspend his membership following an internal disciplinary matter relating to the unpaid money.

“He was given 24 hours to provide reasons why his membership should not be terminated,” Whitfield said.

“The federal executive did not accept his reasons as sufficient and therefore his membership has officially ceased.”