Three men rob Newton Park bar

Port Elizabeth police are investigating a case of business robbery after an incident at a Newton Park bar on Sunday morning.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at Palacio Sports Bar at about 10.15am

“The complainant was busy at the back when he heard the front door closing. He went to investigate and found two males inside,” Naidu said.

“One male ordered a whisky and as the complainant turned around, the second suspect told him to come with him.

“A third male walked into the gambling area. An employee suspected that something was not right and the panic button was activated.”

Naidu said the suspects demanded cash and escaped – in an Audi A4 – with a substantial amount of cash and a cellphone.

There were no customers in the bar at the time.