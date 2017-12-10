No victim support centres at 43 police stations in EC
A worrying 43 police stations in the province do not have victim support centres where officers can consult with abused women and children.
This was revealed on Friday when DA leader in the Bhisho legislature Bobby Stevenson released a statement following a series of written questions put to safety and liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana.
This comes in the wake of the 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children campaign, which runs from November 25 to December 10 every year.
In light of Tikana’s response, Stevenson called for support centres to be prioritised, adding that police needed to prioritise crime against women and children.
“In many towns, the police station is the only port of call for victims who cannot afford or are unable to go elsewhere.
“Victims of violence and abuse need privacy. A distressed and traumatised woman or child cannot be expected to talk about rape in a charge office full of people,” he said.
“There needs to be help at hand at all police stations to protect the victims of abuse. Violence against women has become one of the most prominent crimes in South Africa and in many instances cases that are reported to the police often fall by the wayside, with a minority of perpetrators facing the consequences of their actions.”
While 43 stations do not have support centres, 153 police stations in the province do have such centres.
Stations without support centres include Despatch, Thornhill, Hankey, Bathurst, Cookhouse and Wolwofontein.
Tikana went on to say that all police stations, however, had trained domestic violence coordinators, with a total of 5 689 police officials trained to deal with such cases.
Stevenson’s statement came just an hour after provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga said she would officially close the 16 Days of Activism For No Violence Against Women and Children campaign in Maluti, near Kokstad, on Wednesday.
“The objective of the event is to continue to highlight the importance of awareness and education on these matters. With women and children abuse, people are encouraged to report the matter to the police, irrespective of how trivial they may think their case is,” she said.
Ntshinga’s spokeswoman, Colonel Sibongile Soci, said a plan was in place to assist victims by using victim-friendly rooms as an alternative.
“This is to ensure that victims are not subjected to secondary victimisation from occurring, which may arise, not as a direct result of the criminal act, but through how victims are received and treated by our members,” she said.
Soci said 64 life sentences and 3 387 years of imprisonment had been handed down for various sexual offences between April 1 and September 30 in the Eastern Cape.