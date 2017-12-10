Hi-tech plan to film gunmen

ShotSpotter to be linked to CCTV rollout in northern areas

Gunmen in Nelson Mandela Bay could soon find themselves starring in revealing – and incriminating – camera footage.

The municipality plans to beef up its new gunshot detection system by installing CCTV cameras in the northern areas to assist with recording shootings.

The gunshot detection system – known as ShotSpotter – pinpoints the location of a gunshot, and by early next year could be linked to CCTV cameras that will record the actual shooting.

It has been revealed that the CCTV cameras are the second phase of a joint anti-gang operation between the South African Police Service and Metro Police.

The ShotSpotter pilot project was launched in October and within two months had recorded 824 gunshots in 240 separate shooting incidents.

The advanced system is to be linked to hi-tech cameras that record any shooting automatically, hopefully catching the culprits red-handed.

The Kruger National Park uses a similar system to pinpoint the location of rhino poachers who use the cover of darkness.

In Nelson Mandela Bay, the most shots recorded in a shootout to date were fired between gangsters in the Stanford Road and Chamois Street area in Helenvale on December 3 at 1am.

Analysis of the shots allowed police to determine that the gangsters ran up and down several streets during the shootout, which lasted about five minutes.

Data shows that in total, 57 shots have been recorded in the same area over the past month.

According to authorities, they have determined that of the 30 gangs operating in the northern areas, only about five appear to be at war with each other.

In addition to the technology, the South African Police Service has deployed additional specialist intervention members in the northern areas, to complement Metro Police.

Spotter data has allowed gang unit detectives to analyse patterns and the times of shootings to determine “hot spot” streets.

The latest crime figures indicate that in the Gelvandale area, between April 2016 and May 2017, there had been 73 murders and 225 attempted murders.

During the same period in Bethelsdorp, 117 people were murdered and 133 cases of attempted murder were opened.

According to Metro Emergency Medical Services, they responded to several shootings between November 2016 and October 2017, when 169 people were wounded and 39 killed in the same area.

In the broader Port Elizabeth area, during the same period, 727 people were shot, of whom 186 died.