‘Education key to end gay stigma’

When she was just 24, Wandisa Gogela was gang-raped by five men who told her they were correcting her because she liked girls.

For Gogela, an Institute of Race Relations report that showed the Eastern Cape was the most homophobic province in the country came as little surprise.

The report, released earlier this week, stated that 48% of people in the province knew of someone who had been murdered due to their sexuality.

The gang rape was not the only time Gogela – who bravely agreed to her identity being revealed in hopes of shining a light on the abuse of gay people – was attacked for her sexual preference.

The rape, in Zwide in 2007, was followed by a vulgar attack in a nightclub last year.

Gogela says a man grabbed her crotch while she was with her girlfriend at a local hangout spot not too far from her home.

She said the man, who was arrested for the incident, said: “One day is one day and I’ll show you how good it feels to get it from a man.”

Gogela said she was not at all surprised by the report as the rape was an attack carried out because of whom she chose to date.

“I didn’t know the men who raped me, but during the entire ordeal, they kept saying they were correcting me because I liked girls and they would show me,” Gogela said.

The report, titled We’re Queer

and we’re here!, was written by Gerbrandt van Heerden.

Van Heerden said: “The overall majority of the Eastern Cape is not only rural but it suffers from a lack of infrastructure. The province suffers from lack of education and the overall majority of its people have one of the poorest levels of quality of life recorded.

“A lack of education in terms of the LGBT [lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender] community, as well as poor living conditions, could feed into the ignorance that surrounds the LGBT community.”

The report stated that while 800 000 South Africans identified as members of the LGBT community, the number might be significantly higher as most black LGBT people lived in the closet, afraid to let people know.