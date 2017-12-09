Suspended Bay official to return to work

A senior Nelson Mandela Bay municipal manager who was suspended for alleged impropriety will return to work on Monday.

Occupational health boss Andile Tolom was suspended in July, following accusations that he had signed off on irregular payments worth R25-million to environmental consulting company Milongani Eco-consulting.

Tolom previously denied the allegations, saying his suspension was not about the payments but about undermining processes.

Tolom referred all questions to his attorney, Advocate Willie Blundin.

Yesterday city manager Johann Mettler said an investigation report conducted by auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), which had implicated Tolom, had been finalised.

Mettler said on the advice of PwC, Tolom had been given a notice to return to work as the investigation had been concluded.

“We don’t see a reason for him to stay at home as the investigation has been finalised,” Mettler said.

“Based on the report from the investigators we have lifted the suspension.”

Mettler said further disciplinary steps might follow depending on the report’s findings.

Tolom was placed on precautionary suspension in July. He was one of four officials from the public health department who were suspended from April for alleged impropriety.

In total 17 municipal officials are on suspension, costing the metro R5.9-million a year while their disciplinary proceedings are under way.