Excellence award for prominent Rhodes science professor who leads her field
Rhodes University science professor Tebello Nyokong has become the first recipient of the Black Science, Technology and Engineering Professionals (BSTEP) excellence award.
Nyokong was honoured at the CSIR International Convention Centre at a gala dinner last week.
She holds a Department of Science and Technology-National Research Foundation (DST- NRF) professorship in medicinal chemistry and nanotechnology at Rhodes University.
The award was accepted on her behalf by two of her former PhD students, Dr Nolwazi Nombona and Dr Vongani Chauke.
“She epitomises excellence and is an internationally-recognised leading researcher in her field,” Nombona said.
“She paved the way for us to be creative in our own spaces. She is student-centred and imparts skills that will ensure excellence in their future careers.”
Chauke said they were privileged to have her as a role model. Nyokong is also director of DST-Mintek Nanotechnology Innovation Centre (NIC)-Sensors, based at Rhodes University.
She has been undertaking research on applications of dyes and nanotechnology in cancer treatment, sensing and pollution control.
Nyokong has supervised more than 70 PhD-MSc students and published more than 550 manuscripts.
“I should not be winning awards anymore. We must be winning them collectively by working together to find solutions for the betterment of our respective societies,” Nyokong said.
“We need to work hard and deserve recognition not only internationally, but here at home.”
Nyokong has won dozens of awards for her work in science.
Last year she was awarded the African Union Kwame Nkrumah Scientific Award for her contribution in the development of nanoscience and nanotechnologies.
She was also a recipient of the Presidency of South Africa’s Order of Mapungubwe in Bronze, was awarded the South African Chemical Institute Gold Medal in 2012, and named one of the top 10 most influential women in science and technology in Africa by IT News Africa.