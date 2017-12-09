Excellence award for prominent Rhodes science professor who leads her field

Rhodes University science professor Tebello Nyokong has become the first recipient of the Black Science, Technology and Engineering Professionals (BSTEP) excellence award.

Nyokong was honoured at the CSIR International Convention Centre at a gala dinner last week.

She holds a Department of Science and Technology-National Research Foundation (DST- NRF) professorship in medicinal chemistry and nanotechnology at Rhodes University.

The award was accepted on her behalf by two of her former PhD students, Dr Nolwazi Nombona and Dr Vongani Chauke.

“She epitomises excellence and is an internationally-recognised leading researcher in her field,” Nombona said.

“She paved the way for us to be creative in our own spaces. She is student-centred and imparts skills that will ensure excellence in their future careers.”

Chauke said they were privileged to have her as a role model. Nyokong is also director of DST-Mintek Nanotechnology Innovation Centre (NIC)-Sensors, based at Rhodes University.