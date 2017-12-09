DA councillor’s future uncertain

The DA’s federal legal commission is yet to make a decision on the fate of the party’s youngest councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Rashied Adams.

Adams, 26, serves ward 1. He was given until yesterday to explain why he should not be fired for skipping payments of a compulsory tithe to the party.

Adams is also under investigation for alleged poor performance.

On Thursday he was served with a notice to suspend his membership of the party following an internal disciplinary matter relating to the unpaid money.

Yesterday DA Eastern Cape chairman Andrew Whitfield said Adams had responded to the letter.

“Adams responded to the cessation letter [yesterday]. The federal legal commission will now make a determination,” Whitfield said.

He said it was unclear when the decision would be made.