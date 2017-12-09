DA councillor’s future uncertain
The DA’s federal legal commission is yet to make a decision on the fate of the party’s youngest councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Rashied Adams.
Adams, 26, serves ward 1. He was given until yesterday to explain why he should not be fired for skipping payments of a compulsory tithe to the party.
Adams is also under investigation for alleged poor performance.
On Thursday he was served with a notice to suspend his membership of the party following an internal disciplinary matter relating to the unpaid money.
Yesterday DA Eastern Cape chairman Andrew Whitfield said Adams had responded to the letter.
“Adams responded to the cessation letter [yesterday]. The federal legal commission will now make a determination,” Whitfield said.
He said it was unclear when the decision would be made.
By yesterday evening a decision had still not been made.
On Thursday, Weekend Post’s sister paper The Herald reported that residents had complained that Adams was often absent from duty and ignored their messages and calls.
PR councillor Leander Kruger was roped in by the party to help run the ward.
The ward comprises of a part of Summerstrand, Seaview, Mount Pleasant, Schoenmakerskop, Lovemore Park, Sardinia Bay, Deer Park, Bushy Park and the southern portion of Kragga Kamma.
Should Adams’s position become vacant a by-election would be held for ward 1.
Whitfield would not answer questions on the possibility of an election.
WATCH: An interview with Rashied Adams ahead of the local government elections in 2016.