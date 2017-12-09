Cops bring back a little joy to assault victim
A police constable who was moved by the plight of an elderly assault victim took it upon herself to bring some joy back into the woman’s life – getting colleagues and sponsors on board to refurbish the pensioner’s home.
The result was a beaming smile from Thembeka Sikalika, 77, when her refurbished home was unveiled on Monday.
In January, Sikalika almost lost her life when she was attacked inside her NU11 home in Motherwell.
Viewing her freshened-up home, Sikalika said: “I cannot describe how I feel. I don’t believe this is my house.
“It’s stunning after it went through a facelift.
“The new coat of paint smells good. I am very happy. I promise to look after it.”
It was the cruelty of the attack and the impact it had on Sikalika that brought the conditions in which she was living to the attention of Detective Vatiswa Nontshokweni.
“The conditions were horrendous for human habitation. [Sikalika] kept old stuff inside the house. We had to discard these items. The door to the house was broken – a factor that could open up the possibility of more attacks,” Nontshokweni said.
The policewoman was moved by compassion and decided to report the matter and join hands with SAPS sector managers from the Motherwell police station.
The group approached various sponsors, who helped by painting and refurbishing the house.
Furniture, including a new bed and bedding, equipment, food and clothing were placed in the home before Sikalika returned.
Nontshokweni added: “The community looked down on her due to the fact that she lived in squalor but today her dignity has returned as we commemorate 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Woman and Children. I also am very excited because this will change the perception of the community that police only arrest people.”
A handover event known as Sinawe – meaning “We are with you” – was attended by various stakeholders including Motherwell cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie, who officiated over the ceremony and handed over the refurbished house to Sikalika.
He said while the 16 Days of Activism was still being marked, “we still focus on the protection of our elderly.
“In terms of the Older Persons Act 13 of 2006, we need to promote and maintain the rights, status, wellbeing and safety and security of the older persons.”