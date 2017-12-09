Cops bring back a little joy to assault victim

A police constable who was moved by the plight of an elderly assault victim took it upon herself to bring some joy back into the woman’s life – getting colleagues and sponsors on board to refurbish the pensioner’s home.

The result was a beaming smile from Thembeka Sikalika, 77, when her refurbished home was unveiled on Monday.

In January, Sikalika almost lost her life when she was attacked inside her NU11 home in Motherwell.

Viewing her freshened-up home, Sikalika said: “I cannot describe how I feel. I don’t believe this is my house.

“It’s stunning after it went through a facelift.

“The new coat of paint smells good. I am very happy. I promise to look after it.”

It was the cruelty of the attack and the impact it had on Sikalika that brought the conditions in which she was living to the attention of Detective Vatiswa Nontshokweni.