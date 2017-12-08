Woman in court for murder of lover’s grandson

A woman – accused of murdering her lover’s three-year- old grandson – has appeared in a Port Elizabeth court.

Lucricia Connelley, 30, of Booysen Park, is accused of murdering little Ashwin Moses of Chatty, the grandson of her boyfriend, Neil Moses.

It is alleged that when Moses returned to his home in Chatty Extension 11 on Thursday evening last week, his grandson was missing.

The following day, Ashwin’s body was found in bushes a few metres from the family home, police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said.

“The child appeared to have been strangled,” he said.

After Connelley was questioned by police at the weekend, she was arrested.