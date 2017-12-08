Ward 1 councillor on thin ice

The DA has given its youngest Nelson Mandela Bay councillor until today to explain why he should not be fired for skipping payments on a compulsory tithe to the party.

This comes as Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams is also under investigation for alleged poor performance, with some residents complaining that he was often awol and did not respond to calls or messages.

Adams, 26, was a BSc environmental science student at the Nelson Mandela University when he was elected to lead one of the metro’s biggest wards last year.

Three months ago, the DA was compelled to bring in PR councillor Leander Kruger to assist with the running of the ward, which covers areas like Summerstrand, Seaview and Mount Pleasant.

DA Eastern Cape chairman Andrew Whitfield said yesterday that Adams had been served with a notice to suspend his membership from the party following an internal disciplinary matter.

“The DA federal constitution states that a member ceases to be a member of the party if he or she is in default with the payment of any compulsory public representative contribution for a period of two months after having been notified in writing that he or she is in arrears and fails to make necessary arrangements or fails to comply with such arrangement for payment of arrears,” Whitfield said.

He said the DA provincial executive committee would discuss Adams’s performance next week.

Eugene Fincham, who has lived in Theescombe for 45 years, said Adams never arrived at ward meetings and could not be contacted.

“It’s like he doesn’t exist,” Fincham said.

“At one of the meetings, I asked where he was and why he wasn’t there.

“I queried how he could be a ward councillor not having experience in property.

“He doesn’t have a track record and then they go and put him in such a big ward.”