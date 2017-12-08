Ward 1 councillor on thin ice
The DA has given its youngest Nelson Mandela Bay councillor until today to explain why he should not be fired for skipping payments on a compulsory tithe to the party.
This comes as Ward 1 councillor Rashied Adams is also under investigation for alleged poor performance, with some residents complaining that he was often awol and did not respond to calls or messages.
Adams, 26, was a BSc environmental science student at the Nelson Mandela University when he was elected to lead one of the metro’s biggest wards last year.
Three months ago, the DA was compelled to bring in PR councillor Leander Kruger to assist with the running of the ward, which covers areas like Summerstrand, Seaview and Mount Pleasant.
DA Eastern Cape chairman Andrew Whitfield said yesterday that Adams had been served with a notice to suspend his membership from the party following an internal disciplinary matter.
“The DA federal constitution states that a member ceases to be a member of the party if he or she is in default with the payment of any compulsory public representative contribution for a period of two months after having been notified in writing that he or she is in arrears and fails to make necessary arrangements or fails to comply with such arrangement for payment of arrears,” Whitfield said.
He said the DA provincial executive committee would discuss Adams’s performance next week.
Eugene Fincham, who has lived in Theescombe for 45 years, said Adams never arrived at ward meetings and could not be contacted.
“It’s like he doesn’t exist,” Fincham said.
“At one of the meetings, I asked where he was and why he wasn’t there.
“I queried how he could be a ward councillor not having experience in property.
“He doesn’t have a track record and then they go and put him in such a big ward.”
Humewood resident Donald Gray said Adams had simply disappeared from his office without any warning to residents.
Gray said the DA knew about the Adams situation but was not doing anything about it. “The councillor has just disappeared and there’s been no explanation given as to where he’s gone or why he’s gone.
“Suddenly Leander Kruger is here in his place, without any notice from the DA,” Gray said.
Whitfield confirmed the DA had received a number of complaints from residents about Adams.
“We take these allegations seriously,” he said earlier in the week.
“The matter has been referred to the provincial executive committee meeting next week.”
Reporters made more than 10 calls this week to two of Adams’s cellphone numbers listed on the municipality’s database.
Adams also did not respond to four texts and two e-mails requesting comment.
He was not available at his Summerstrand office when reporters visited on Wednesday.
If Adams failed to give a convincing response by today, he could be kicked out of the DA and would therefore no longer be a councillor, Whitfield said.
The decision would be made by the party’s national bosses.
Should the position become vacant, a by-election would be held for Ward 1.