Summer season safety plan launched

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality, along with the metro police, South African Police Service and a host of other safety and security services, launched a summer season safety plan yesterday.

While the city gears up for a bumper season of festivities, safety and security mayoral committee member John Best said the municipality would ensure all areas and beaches were safe.

Zero tolerance could be expected during the festive period, he said.

“Unfortunately, people have been attacked in this precinct in the last week, which is totally unacceptable, and we want to make sure this is a 365-day crime-free area because tourists don’t just visit in the summer season. We have to make sure that our beaches and tourist attractions are safe.

“According to the statistics that we received we are going to have a bumper season, although we are in a drought.

“The weather looks like it is going to be [good], which means we are going to have a lot of people on our beaches, but I can assure you that we have come up with a plan that will show results.”