Reaching out from prison

Murderer makes amends by throwing party, fixing house for granny, 102

The lives of a convicted murderer and a 102-year-old grandmother connected yesterday – despite them having never met – when the St Albans inmate threw her a birthday party after organising for her home to be renovated.

Bonga Mountain, 35 – who is serving 25 years for murder – wanted to make amends by reaching out to the community through projects for the elderly.

To do that, he called on friends and family – Babalwa Rafane, 30, Zandile Mountain, 21, and Mzwandile Sododo – to help him identify elderly people in need.

Yesterday, Mountain’s friends arranged a birthday party for Nonzwakazi Twecu, of Walmer, after the trio – using Mountain’s funds – renovated the pensioner’s home.

While Twecu’s birthday is only next week – when she turns 103 – the group decided on a pre-party when she returned to her newly painted home.

Aside from the paint job, the friends removed a number of broken windows in the house and replaced them with aluminium window frames and new glass.

They then cleared the bushes behind the house and in the yard.

A frail-looking Twecu was flanked by her friends and family when she was handed her birthday cake yesterday.

Fungile Twecu, 63, said his mother was excited by the goodwill shown by Mountain and his friends

“They do not even know us. They are not even working but took it upon themselves to help. We are very grateful,” he said.

Fungile said for a very long time his mother had lived in deplorable conditions.