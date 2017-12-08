Police warn against street justice after mob kills PE teen

About 120 New Brighton residents killed a Port Elizabeth teenager yesterday morning amid claims that he had murdered his mother.

After the attack, police issued a stern warning that vigilante justice would not be tolerated.

When reporters visited the scene of the vicious attack on Lindo Kuhle, 18, residents said they had not seen anything.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the incident was triggered after Nothemba Eunice Tsili, 56, was found dead outside her home in Tabata Street, New Brighton, at about 4.45am.

“She was stabbed multiple times in her upper body and neck,” Beetge said.

“The community in the area immediately began a search for her son, Lindo Kuhle, who they suspected was the murderer.”

Kuhle was found by residents before the police could locate him.