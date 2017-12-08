Masualle called to account over funeral scandal

Party to grill premier and mayors on Mandela funds

ANC bosses in the Eastern Cape have summoned premier Phumulo Masualle and three mayors to its provincial headquarters to be quizzed on the Nelson Mandela funeral funds scandal.

Masualle, Buffalo City metro mayor Xola Pakati, OR Tambo mayor Nomakhosazana Meth and King Sabata Dalindyebo mayor Dumani Zozo have been called to Calata House in King William’s Town to explain how millions of rands meant for the mourning period leading to Mandela’s funeral were looted.

The finding was made by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in her Mandela Funeral report, released on Monday.

The mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, which was also named in the report, is not an ANC deployee.

On the sidelines of the provincial general council on policy in East London, ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi confirmed that the three mayors had been summoned.

Mkhwebane revealed in her report that the Eastern Cape government had diverted R300-million meant for social infrastructure preparations for Mandela’s funeral.

Mkhwebane referred to several irregularities in the spending of the money as “unlawful appropriation or expenditure of public money”.

The report, in the main, pointed a finger at the provincial government headed by Masualle, the Buffalo City metro, Nelson Mandela Bay metro, OR Tambo district municipality and the King Sabata Dalindyebo local authority.

Ngcukayitobi said Masualle and the three ANC mayors would appear before the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting on Monday.