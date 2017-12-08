Dagga, stolen ciggies discovered in house

A 25-year-old Port Elizabeth man was arrested in Kwazakhele early yesterday after police found dagga and stolen cigarettes hidden in his house.

The suspect, whom police will only name after he has been charged in court, was arrested at about 1am following a tip-off.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the information was that the man was in possession of items related to the recent robbery of a spaza shop.

“Flying Squad members followed up on the information, which led them to a house in Salamntu Street, Kwazakhele,” Beetge said.

“The suspect was arrested inside the house and was found in possession of more than 120 rolled dagga cigarettes and packets of dagga.