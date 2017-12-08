An 18m² bay at 1 Victoria Road in Bakoven is on the market for R1.1-million – which would buy you an apartment in Observatory‚ a townhouse in Plumstead or a family home in Retreat.

Four months after a parking bay in Clifton in Cape Town sold for R990 000‚ a nearby suburb is aiming to trump the price.

“Parking spaces very rarely come on the market in these areas‚ hence the price tag‚” the agent marketing the “secure and private” bay‚ David Taylor, of Marion Taylor Properties, said.

“Individuals who purchase parking bays like this are usually owners of property in the area.”

More often‚ “the owners and guests of these prestigious parcels of real estate will have to find street parking close to their property”. People also leased parking bays‚ Taylor said. While the Clifton bay was on the roof of an apartment block‚ the Bakoven one is behind the door of the basement at a block of flats.