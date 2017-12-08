Who is the ‘boytjie’ who sank Steinhoff?

Little known by public about reclusive billionaire and avid racehorse owner

Markus Jooste, the billionaire face of South Africa’s biggest-ever corporate scandal, grew up in the world of horse racing and gambling. This week, his own bets turned to dust when he was forced to resign as chief executive of Steinhoff International hours before R194-billion of value – almost its entire market capitalisation – in the company he founded was sensationally wiped out.

In 48 hours, household goods retailer Steinhoff’s losses – against the background of an alleged accounting fraud probe by German investigators involving the value of international assets and revenue – were greater than the estimated losses to the country in the Gupta-orchestrated state capture scandal.

Sygnia asset management chief executive Magda Wierzycka said this was “as close to a corporate-structured Ponzi scheme as one can get”.

South African civil servants whose pensions are invested through the Public Investment Corporation have lost billions.

The PIC’s 8.56% stake is worth just R3.6-billion today. Two weeks ago it was worth R20-billion.

It is not just the million-plus government employees who will be a little poorer.

Ahead of this week’s crisis, Steinhoff was one of the 15 largest companies on the JSE and was widely held by funds managing ordinary South Africans’ pensions.

The scale of the Steinhoff scandal has thrown Jooste into the broader public spotlight outside of corporate boardrooms.

Who is this man, until days ago regarded as a near-genius entrepreneur, whose reputation now lies in tatters?

Jooste is an avid horse-racing fan and owns the largest number of thoroughbred racehorses in the country.

His stable competes in prestige events around the world.

Attempts to determine the extent of his Eastern Cape and Nelson Mandela Bay equestrian interests were stonewalled by industry members yesterday.

However, it is believed Jooste employs trainer Tara Laing in Port Elizabeth, where she trains only the family’s horses.

Laing did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment.