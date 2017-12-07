VIDEO: Warm meal helps spread festive cheer to hundreds

Blessings came in take-away boxes yesterday when residents in Malabar Extension Six were treated to a warm, home-cooked meal.

Called the Buckets of Blessings and Festive Feed initiative, the project is run by local charity Love Story and SPAR Eastern Cape.

The project has seen a number of impoverished communities in Nelson Mandela Bay receiving a meal from the soup kitchen throughout the week, with staff from The Herald lending a helping hand to slice, dice and chop vegetables on Monday morning.

SPAR EC sponsorship and events manager Alan Stapleton said the project had been started as a way to give back to the community.

“With the festive season upon us, we wanted to share the spirit of giving with those who were less fortunate, so we are going around serving soup meals in different communities.

“It is all to assist in making the load of soup kitchens lighter, even if it is for just a week,” he said.

“This campaign feeds about 200 people a day during its course.”