Teen killed by mob after his mom is found murdered

A Port Elizabeth teenager was killed by a mob in New Brighton on Thursday morning.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the attack – by about 120 residents – occurred after Nothemba Eunice Tsili, 56, was found dead outside her home in Tabata Street, New Brighton, at about 4:45am.

“She was stabbed multiple times in her upper body and neck. The community in the area immediately began a search for her son Lindo Kuhle who they suspect was the murderer.”

Beetge said residents found Kuhle, 18, before police could track him down.

“At 9:40am a group of about 120 persons killed him [Kuhle] by burning him in the street, not far from where the body of his mother was found earlier,” he said.

Motherwell cluster commander Major-General Dawie Rabie condemned the incident.

“Revenge attacks, or mob justice, cannot be tolerated,” he said.

“One cannot right a wrong with another wrong. Murder stays murder, and killing out of revenge will face the same consequences with the law as murder.”

New Brighton police are investigating the murders.