Stern warning to festive season road users

Road users have been warned to obey the traffic rules during the busy festive season.

Acting transport MEC Pemmy Majodina threatened to ask the Department of Justice to keep offenders in jail until next month by delaying traffic offence cases.

She was speaking at the annual road safety launch in Mthatha yesterday.

Majodina and provincial police bosses also warned motorists coming from other provinces to change their attitudes before travelling on Eastern Cape roads this festive season.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga warned that traffic officers and the police were ready to paint each town and each road “blue” this festive season.

According to the Department of Transport, the province recorded a 20% reduction in road fatalities during last year’s festive season, with 211 deaths reported compared with 265 the previous year.

Majodina said about 645 traffic officers would be deployed in the province.