Why were South Africans glued to their computers and devices this year? YouTube Rewind has the answer: Bhizer and Prince Kaybee.

Every year the video-sharing site compiles a list of its most-watched videos‚ and in common with the rest of the world South Africa loves its music videos.

Gobisiqolo – Bhizer ft Busiswa, SC Gorna, Bhepepe

Prince Kaybee Ft Lady Zamar – Charlotte (Official Video)

Sun-EL Musician – Akanamali Feat. Samthing Soweto

Noko Mashaba – Student Problems #CAClasses

Topping the list was “Gobisiqolo”‚ the dance anthem by Bhizer‚ which was viewed more than four million times and has more than 20 000 likes.

Next was Prince Kaybee’s smash hit “Charlotte”‚ with more than 3.5 million views‚ followed by Sun-EL Musician’s “Akanamali” (2.5 million views) and a Ramscomics comic strip about student problems.

YouTube Rewind’s “Shape of 2017” video‚ uploaded on Wednesday and with more than 25 million views a day later‚ was shot in locations ranging from Rio and London to Tokyo.

US comedian and TV host Stephen Colbert is featured in the video‚ which has a soundtrack from the world’s most-watched video of the year — Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito”.

It features the year’s big toy craze‚ the fidget spinner‚ as well as footage from the hurricanes that wreaked havoc in the US and the Caribbean and August’s solar eclipse.

Click here for the worldwide list

YouTube’s 2017 Top 10:

1. Luis Fonsi – Despacito ft. Daddy Yankee

2. Ed Sheeran – Shape of You [Official Video]

3. J Balvin‚ Willy William – Mi Gente (Official Video)

4. Maluma – Felices los 4 (Official Video)

5. Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like [Official Video]

6. Chris Jeday – Ahora Dice (Official Video) ft. J. Balvin‚ Ozuna‚ Arcángel

7. 05. El Amante – Nicky Jam (Video Oficial) (Álbum Fénix)

8. Jason Derulo – Swalla (feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign) (Official Music Video)

9. DJ Khaled – I’m the One ft. Justin Bieber‚ Quavo‚ Chance the Rapper‚ Lil Wayne

10. Enrique Iglesias – SUBEME LA RADIO (Official Video) ft. Descemer Bueno‚ Zion & Lennox