The home of former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane was raided yesterday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in its ongoing investigation into the top cop.

According to a source who attended the search‚ seven houses belonging to Phahlane’s alleged accomplices were also raided and unused SAPS tags worth R374-million were found hidden at a construction site. Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed that Ipid investigators executed some search warrants, but would not comment further on the investigation.