Ipid raids Phahlane’s house
The home of former acting national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Kgomotso Phahlane was raided yesterday by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in its ongoing investigation into the top cop.
According to a source who attended the search‚ seven houses belonging to Phahlane’s alleged accomplices were also raided and unused SAPS tags worth R374-million were found hidden at a construction site. Ipid spokesman Moses Dlamini confirmed that Ipid investigators executed some search warrants, but would not comment further on the investigation.
It is understood that a vehicle was seized from Phahlane’s sister’s house.
Another source said: “[The] SAPS’s local criminal record centre equipment was found at other offices. A bakkie-load of documents was seized from offices.”
The Ipid investigation centres around allegations that Phahlane allowed an SAPS service provider to install an R80 000 sound system in his house in return for tenders.