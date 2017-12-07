Festive pockets thinner with fuel and taxi fares up

Commuters and motorists are facing a financially tougher festive season with the petrol price already 71c more from yesterday, while taxi commuters are in for what is expected to be a significant fare hike next week.

Bus commuters however, have been given a reprieve by the Algoa Bus Company, which may only consider fare hikes from February.

The Department of Energy said on Monday the price of all grades of petrol would increase by 71c a litre from yesterday, with the increase taking the price of 95 octane petrol to R14.76 a litre inland and to R14.27 at the coast, while the price of diesel with 0.05% and 0.005% sulphur content increased by 60.30c and 57.30c a litre respectively.

The raises mark the fifth consecutive month of price hikes, with the latest attributed to global fuel prices and the rand-dollar exchange rate.

A year ago today, a litre of 95 octane petrol cost R12.85 inland and R12.37 at the coast.

One of Nelson Mandela Bay’s taxi associations, Ncedo, has already increased its prices.

Reacting to the hikes and commuter complaints about the Ncedo price rise, Songezo Mphanda, president of the branch of the umbrella organisation, the SA National Taxi Council, yesterday said others would follow soon.

“Ncedo has increased the price for the Motherwell-town leg by R2.

“But there are issues around this, as meetings must still be held to determine the price increases of all the associations operating in the metro.

“The increase must be agreed across the board,” Mphanda said.

“Operators in areas such as Uitenhage and the northern areas in Port Elizabeth must still meet to discuss the increase.” He said the industry regretted it, but had held off on increasing prices for some time.

Mphanda expected new pricing to be introduced next week.