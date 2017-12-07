Parliament’s inquiry into the alleged capture of Eskom has adjourned for the year‚ with MPs saying attacks on them have only served to make them stronger.

The MPs have also said they will not allow “Gupta tantrums” to disrupt their efforts to uncover corruption and financial mismanagement at the power utility.

Their strong stand came after Ajay Gupta and his family had written to the public enterprises committee conducting the inquiry‚ dictating terms of engagement between them and the oversight body.

The parliamentary committee has been attacked by political figures seen as Gupta supporters‚ such as the Black First Land First movement‚ as well as Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown‚ who has likened it to a kangaroo court.

Some ANC MPs, seen as supporters of President Jacob Zuma, have tried to stop the inquiry from going ahead.

ANC MP and acting inquiry chairwoman Zukiswa Rantho and DA MP Natasha Mazzone have received death threats over their work in the inquiry, while evidence leader Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara has allegedly been offered a bribe by State Security Minister Bongani Bongo.

Bongo was apparently doing so on the instructions of acting Eskom board chairman Zethembe Khoza. Khoza has denied the allegation. Wrapping up the proceedings ahead of the festive season break‚ Rantho said MPs across the political spectrum had done sterling work in the last six months in exposing the extent of the rot at Eskom.

She said they were likely to resume the inquiry in the middle of next month and had resolved to subpoena Public Enterprises Deputy Minister Ben Martins after he snubbed the inquiry yesterday.

Martins said in a letter that his written submission to the committee sufficed and he therefore saw no reason to present himself for interrogation by MPs.

Martins has objected to the fact that he has, so far, not been given an opportunity to rebut the allegations made by suspended Eskom head of legal and compliance Suzanne Daniels that he was present at a meeting in July with Ajay Gupta and Gupta associate Salim Essa.

MPs were outraged by his stance.

Mazzone said the time for “niceties” was over and that Martins had made an unfortunate blunder in going up against a constitutionally mandated committee.

ANC MP Zukile Luyenge said Martins was undermining parliament and should be subpoenaed.