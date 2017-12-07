Coega sues Bhisho for R149m in fees

Claims of improper conduct by official of health department

The Coega Development Corporation (CDC) is suing the Eastern Cape Department of Health for R149-million in fees for work it has done for Bhisho, alleging that the money was withheld because it refused to bend tender regulations.

The dispute, according to the CDC, has led to project delays and ultimately disadvantaged communities who require health infrastructure to improve their lives.

As an implementing agent for the Department of Health, the CDC is responsible for project management of healthcare infrastructure planning, development and facilities management in Nelson Mandela Bay and elsewhere in the province.

One of the CDC’s main allegations is that the urgency of work was fabricated to bypass regulations and issue emergency tenders to preferred service providers.

But the department has hit back, saying it is being dragged into corruption allegations without substantiation.

The CDC has named the department’s senior director of infrastructure, Mlamli Tuswa, as the central figure behind the alleged decision to withhold fees and has accused him of having a corrupt relationship with one of the corporation’s own officials, Babini Melitafa.

“The debt relates to fees billed by the CDC for services rendered,” CDC spokesman Dr Ayanda Vilakazi said.

“There has been direct interference and improper conduct by Tuswa, aimed at frustrating the CDC in doing its duties.”

Vilakazi alleged that the CDC had learnt that the money was being withheld in an effort to force it to only use certain service providers favoured by the department.

“The fees for the work completed by the CDC have not been paid, allegedly to frustrate the CDC because the organisation has not been bending to [Tuswa’s] wishes to improperly benefit or privilege certain service providers without due process,” Vilakazi said. Tuswa was unfazed. “Let the CDC publish what they consider to be factual,” he said.

“When they are done with their blackmailing agenda, I will provide you with the full details.”

Vilakazi said they had tried, to no avail, to resolve the issue with the department and had consequently resorted to legal action.

“We have served the department with a legal letter of demand and instituted legal action to recover the debt,” he said.

In a special presentation to the portfolio committee for health in the Eastern Cape legislature, the CDC set out how it had arrived at the figure of R149-million and why it believed its relationship with the department had broken down.

Vilakazi said that in April last year they had discovered that several service providers for the health department were appointed in an allegedly fraudulent and illegal manner.

He said it had been found that at the root of difficult and unreasonable requests from Tuswa was an alleged “corrupt and conspicuous relationship” between Tuswa and Melitafa.

“The CDC was placed in a very difficult position and the timely completion of the department of health’s projects became practically impossible,” Vilakazi said.

“Requests were received at the last minute with the sole intention of frustrating the CDC and to force it to default on its obligations.”

He said these urgent requests were designed to force the CDC to appoint certain service providers without due process.

“This is tantamount to corruption and fraud,” Vilakazi said.