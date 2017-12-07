There have been reported cases of food-borne disease listeriosis in the Nelson Mandela Bay‚ OR Tambo‚ Amathole and Sarah Baartman municipalities.

Eastern Cape health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo confirmed this yesterday, reacting to Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s announcement on Tuesday of a countrywide outbreak.

Sizwe said reporting and diagnosing of the disease were critical in the first 24 hours.

According to Motsoaledi, people with the disease usually suffer from a flu-like illness‚ diarrhoea accompanied by a fever‚ general body pains‚ vomiting and weakness.

This leads to septicaemia (infection of the bloodstream) and meningoencephalitis‚ which is an infection of the brain.