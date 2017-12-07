Authors tell story of domestic abuse

Two abused women who grew up on the Cape Flats told their story yesterday at a 16 Days of Activism event hosted by the police’s Mount Road cluster.

At a luncheon at the Boardwalk Convention Centre, Sheila Jacobs and Veronica Kroucamp, two of seven women who penned the book Women Surviving Lavender Hill, said they believed speaking out about abuse was vital.

The Mount Road cluster had invited residents from the northern areas as this year’s 16 Days event centred on problems associated with gangsterism and abuse, which are prevalent in parts of the northern areas.

Police spokeswoman Priscilla Naidu said domestic violence brought far more pain than the visible bruises and scars.

Jacobs and Kroucamp said the seven authors of the book, who grew up in Lavender Hill in Cape Town, were all survivors of domestic abuse.

“They not only experienced an immense amount of abuse, but lived in an area that was gangster-ridden,” Kroucamp said.