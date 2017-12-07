Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has decried an attack on her integrity‚ saying it was designed to pave the way for her removal from office.

Her lawyer‚ Advocate Paul Kennedy‚ implored the Pretoria High Court yesterday not to be part of this ploy and to take a dim view of it.

He took particular issue with the SA Reserve Bank’s “most unbecoming and seriously disturbing approach”‚ saying the personal attack on Mkhwebane’s integrity was unwarranted.

The bank has gone for the jugular in its attack on the handling of her investigation into the Absa/Bankorp “lifeboat”‚ arguing that in fact‚ she had no jurisdiction in the matter in the first place.

Kennedy said this “unwarranted and most unfortunate‚ inappropriate attack” was not only an attack on her personally but an attack on the office that she occupied‚ which would have serious consequences on the public’s confidence in the office.