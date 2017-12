Police blocked off Highfield Road in Korsten on Wednesday morning (06/12/17) following a hijacking in Newton Park.

Police spokesman Captain Johan Rheeder said a car chase between the police and two getaway vehicles led to a Polo crashing into a shop wall in Highfield Road.

All three occupants in the Polo were arrested. Another getaway car was stopped in Schauderville.

Several suspected hijackers have been arrested.

