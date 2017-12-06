Skull snatchers strike Addo Elephant Park

Skull and horn snatchers have struck at Addo – but authorities are making no bones about ensuring they are sniffed out.

South African National Parks (SANParks) is clamping down on horn and skull theft this holiday season after tourists visiting the Addo Elephant National Park on Monday tried to steal kudu horns and an eland skull.

SANParks spokeswoman Fayroush Ludick said it would be taking a zero-tolerance approach, following two separate incidents of attempted theft by tourists.

An elderly South African couple were nabbed with the eland skull and a young foreign couple were caught with two kudu horns during a random search as they tried to leave the park.

They were fined R1 000 and R2 000, respectively, while another visitor was fined R1 000 for getting out of a vehicle while in the park.

Senior section ranger Anban Padayachee said the foreigners had said they intended to take their bounty to friends in Cape Town.

“We explained the law to them and that the national park was a protected area before we issued the fines,” Padayachee said.

“The fines are not set by us, they are set by the local magistrate.

“We are concerned that the fines are too small but, unfortunately, we have no control over the amount.”