Six die in minibus crash

Six people died and 14 were injured when a minibus transporting patients overturned on the N6 road in the Eastern Cape on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the minibus and five passengers were killed in the accident.

The patients who sustained injuries were taken to Frontier Hospital in Komani.

Police spokeswoman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said a minor was among those who died in the accident.

“The police are investigating a case of culpable homicide‚” she said.

Eastern Cape health department spokesman Sizwe Kupelo sent the department’s condolences to the families of the victims.

“We also wish those injured a speedy recovery‚” he said.