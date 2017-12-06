PE casino pencils in major job cuts

Sun Boardwalk applies to cut staff as bingo terminals, weak economy bite into revenue

More than a third of the employees at Port Elizabeth’s once-thriving flagship casino offering could face retrenchment due to dwindling revenue and the impact of mushrooming bingo terminals on the city’s gambling industry.

This has emerged following an application by the Sun Boardwalk Casino in Summerstrand that would allow it to axe 252 workers.

A notice of the application, submitted to the Eastern Cape Gambling and Betting Board by Emfuleni Resorts, was published in The Herald on Monday.

According to the notice, Emfuleni’s proposed amendments to various clauses in its casino licence agreement include a clause that would lower the required staff complement from 652 permanent workers to 400 full- and part-time employees.

Thabo Mosololi, chief operating officer of Sun International – of which Emfuleni Resorts is a part – attributed the application to dwindling revenue at the casino.

“The casino complex has, since 2014, continuously lost revenue, which has impacted [on] profitability and ability to service its debt obligations,” Mosololi said yesterday.

“The intention [of the application] is to reduce operating costs in light of the reduced revenue and profitability.”

The Herald reported in October that the Boardwalk Casino had shown disappointing revenue during the first half of the year, while the Sun International group showed a decline of 9% in casino revenue overall.

At the time that the Sun International financial results were released, chief executive Anthony Leeming said the declining profits in the Bay could be attributed to a combination of a weak economy and the competitive threat from bingo terminals.

“The company [was affected] by the EBT [electronic bingo terminals] in Port Elizabeth and expects a further loss in revenue now that one has opened in Uitenhage as well,” he said.

“We definitely saw a loss when the Uitenhage one opened in September.”

Leeming had also indicated that the closure of the Fish River Sun Hotel and Resort last month – due to declining profits – would save the company about R25-million in cash flow, but it would have to go back to basics and reduce costs.

Despite this outlook, Mosololi gave the assurance that the Boardwalk Casino would not close its doors.

“Closure is not being considered,” he said. “We believe that with appropriate restructuring there is still much opportunity to operate a successful business.

“All posts across the property are being reviewed.