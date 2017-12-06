Pastor to face further charge

Omotoso and two women accused of racketeering in addition to human trafficking and sexual assault

Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused – one heavily pregnant and another who recently gave birth – will have an additional count of racketeering added to their charge sheets.

The three appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday, with the matter postponed to January 29.

This is to allow the state to apply for all the charges to be centralised and for the additional count to be added.

Omotoso’s co-accused, Zukiswa Sitho, 28, of Humewood, and Lusanda Solani, 36, of Durban, joined him in the dock after he was brought into the courtroom from the holding cells clutching a Bible and his signature sunglasses.

Sitho and Solani were granted R2 000 bail each two weeks ago.

After the matter was heard, Sitho and Solani waited for nearly an hour before leaving the court in the hope of avoiding journalists waiting outside.

When they eventually emerged, they were led to a white Mercedes-Benz by a group of supporters who attempted to shield them from photographers with umbrellas, placards and clothing.

Omotoso has applied twice for bail in the magistrate’s court, both denied.

Last month, Omotoso approached the Port Elizabeth High Court to have his bail application reconsidered.

However, Judge Glen Goosen denied his appeal, saying that he agreed with the ruling made by magistrate Thandeka Mashiyi and that it was not in the interests of justice to release him.

Omotoso was arrested in April at the Port Elizabeth Airport and has been in custody since.