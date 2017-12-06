UDM leader hits out against state capture during commemoration of icon’s death

State capture and the looting of state resources are an insult to former president Nelson Mandela’s legacy‚ UDM leader Bantu Holomisa said.

“State capture must not only be pushed into retreat‚ but must be defeated once and for all,” Holomisa said.

“Those who are captured should be charged‚ prosecuted and convicted.

“If we don’t do so‚ Madiba’s legacy will be in jeopardy.”

Yesterday was the fourth anniversary of the death of the struggle icon.

Holomisa was one of the speakers last night at the Nelson Mandela Foundation in Houghton, Johannesburg.

Mandela’s wife, Graça Machel‚ members of the Mandela family and Mandela’s friend, lawyer George Bizos, attended the event.

Holomisa lambasted those involved in irregular transactions of funds for Mandela’s funeral‚ the “nauseating” leaked Gupta e-mails and those contributing to ratings agencies reconsidering South Africa’s status.

Public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane confirmed on Monday that a R250 000 payment into Eastern Cape premier Phumulo Masualle’s private account was among a litany of irregular transactions made with money meant for Mandela’s funeral.

Mandela’s death opened the floodgates in the province for officials to spend R330-million diverted from the infrastructure development grant.

“It is difficult to comprehend how some people stooped so low by stealing funds allocated to give Madiba a dignified farewell. This goes beyond commonplace corruption.

“It is not only immoral‚ but evil,” Holomisa said.

He described Mandela as a moral beacon‚ guiding light‚ mentor and friend.

He believes Mandela’s wisdom ushered in a golden era in South Africa‚ partly because he surrounded himself with capable individuals.

“The calibre of the people in his cabinet was just at a higher level than what we have today.”

Holomisa said South Africans must address the “sour taste”‚ disillusionment and collective shame in the country by finding out how we can reclaim Mandela’s legacy and draw lessons from his life.