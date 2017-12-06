Eight held in anti-poaching breakthrough

Joint operation tracks rhino syndicate suspects from Eastern Cape game reserve to Free State

Eastern Cape authorities have bust another rhino poaching syndicate after eight suspected poachers were nabbed during a dramatic 48-hour operation that saw the gang tracked to the Free State. The eight men, mostly foreign nationals, were arrested for allegedly conspiring to poach rhino on the Great Fish River Nature Reserve, between Grahamstown and Fort Beaufort, at the weekend.

According to authorities, the same gang could be responsible for wiping out an entire rhino population at the Wildschutsberg Game Reserve in the Stormberg mountains near Komani in October.

The bust comes after six of the alleged poachers managed to evade arrest earlier by hiding out in East London before fleeing to the Free State.

The joint sting operation involved tactical response teams, Department of Environmental Affairs investigators and stock theft unit detectives.

The breakthrough comes only a week after the same team won several awards for their dedication in fighting wildlife crime.

The arrest came after a tip-off about possible poachers being spotted driving on a dirt road bordering the reserve fence.

Park rangers, together with other authorities, were placed on high alert.

“Three of the suspects were dropped off at about 6pm on Saturday and managed to get into the reserve,” an official, who cannot be named due to the sensitive nature of the probe, said.

“The bakkie they were transported in was then pulled off the road.

“Shots had been fired during the chase and the bakkie came to a halt on the side of the road. The two men inside were arrested.

“While this was happening, the other three must have heard gunshots and abandoned their plans.

“By this stage, it was raining and attempts to track them through dense bush proved difficult.”

The reserve anti-poaching rangers had been deployed throughout the night but efforts to catch the suspects failed.