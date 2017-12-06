Cyril leads race but victory not a given

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa enjoyed a sharp lead yesterday in the contest to become the next head of the ANC, but the complexity of the leadership race means it is far from certain that he will become the next party leader and therefore the likely next president.

A majority of party regional delegates backed Ramaphosa ahead of an elective conference to be held in Johannesburg which will select a successor to ANC leader President Jacob Zuma between December 16 and 20.

Ramaphosa leads his closest rival, Zuma’s ex-wife Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, by 529 regional delegates according to a provisional official tally released yesterday.

He now has 1 859 pledges to her 1 330. There are 4 731 delegates in all. A majority of nominations, however, is not the same as the most votes at the conference, which analysts say is a two-horse race between Ramaphosa and DlaminiZuma, 68.

Ramaphosa, 65, is considered the most market-friendly candidate, and signs that his campaign is doing well have driven a rally in South African assets in recent weeks.

But determining who will become ANC leader is still an inexact science.

Depending on the size of their membership, ANC branches from the country’s nine provinces will send different numbers of delegates to the conference.

Each branch gets one delegate for its first 100 members, with another delegate added for every additional 250 members.

Dlamini-Zuma has tended to win more nominations in provinces with larger ANC branches, but there is no verifiable way of calculating the number of delegates that candidates will have on their side at the conference.

And in any case, delegates are not bound to vote for the candidate their ANC branch nominated.

Institute of Race Relations chief executive Frans Cronje estimated delegate support for Ramaphosa at the conference could vary from 50% to 60%, depending on assumptions made.

Those assumptions include the ratio between branch nominations and delegates, and who the kingmaker province of Mpumalanga sides with. It is the secondlargest in terms of ANC membership, which is on the fence.