Corrupt traffic policemen guilty of asking for bribes

Two corrupt Nelson Mandela Bay traffic officers were found guilty yesterday in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court of accepting bribes for traffic violations.

Nosicelo Ncapai, 43, of Walmer, was convicted on two counts of corruption, while Mzukisi Mrara, 47, of KwaDwesi, was found guilty of three.

The first charge against Mrara and Ncapai stems from April 20 2015.

Truck driver Mzwabantu Sam was parked on a yellow line while off-loading goods in front of a business.

Sam testified that Ncapai had told him he faced a R1 000 fine for stopping on the yellow line – unless he “had something” to give to them.

Sam said he took out R200 and was told to drop it through the traffic car’s window. He was told to add R150. Sam reported the bribe to police. The second count relates to another incident on April 20.