Cop accused of murder of state witness to seek bail
A police constable and two others implicated in the murder of a state witness appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday.
Walter Francis, 31, of Bloemendal, who was stationed at the Humewood Police Station at the time of his arrest, told the court he intended to apply for bail.
His legal representative, Bram Greyling, was not in court.
Francis and his co-accused, Shameal Gallant and Wayne Wabanie, are charged with the murder of state witness Alex-Nico Ferreira, 27, in February.
Gallant and Wabani have abandoned their bids for bail.
Francis is already facing another charge of murder in the Port Elizabeth High Court alongside alleged gang members Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29.
They are accused of murdering Denton Rademeyer, 32, in Kakora Street, Bethelsdorp, in October 2014.
Rademeyer’s death was alleged to be part of a feud between the Boomshakas gang and its rival gang, the Upstand Dogs.
Francis’s firearm was allegedly used in Rademeyer’s drive-by shooting.
Francis was arrested on Thursday for the murder of Ferreira, who was gunned down outside his home in Bethelsdorp.
He was a key witness in the ongoing Rademeyer murder case that is due to resume on May 15.
Francis’s bail application will be heard on December 14.