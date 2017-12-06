Cop accused of murder of state witness to seek bail

A police constable and two others implicated in the murder of a state witness appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Walter Francis, 31, of Bloemendal, who was stationed at the Humewood Police Station at the time of his arrest, told the court he intended to apply for bail.

His legal representative, Bram Greyling, was not in court.

Francis and his co-accused, Shameal Gallant and Wayne Wabanie, are charged with the murder of state witness Alex-Nico Ferreira, 27, in February.

Gallant and Wabani have abandoned their bids for bail.

Francis is already facing another charge of murder in the Port Elizabeth High Court alongside alleged gang members Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29.