Ah Shene fraud case postponed

Suspected gang boss Shaun Ah Shene appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court yesterday for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to the tune of about R2.1-million.

His case was postponed to February 27 after his attorney, Carolyn Ah Shene-Verdoom, said she would make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions to gain access to documents police confiscated when they raided Ah Shene’s property. Ah Shene and his business, Coral Blue Trading CC, face eight counts of fraud over a period of six years.