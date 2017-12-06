Ah Shene fraud case postponed
Suspected gang boss Shaun Ah Shene appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court yesterday for allegedly defrauding the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to the tune of about R2.1-million.
His case was postponed to February 27 after his attorney, Carolyn Ah Shene-Verdoom, said she would make representations to the Director of Public Prosecutions to gain access to documents police confiscated when they raided Ah Shene’s property. Ah Shene and his business, Coral Blue Trading CC, face eight counts of fraud over a period of six years.
Ah Shene was arrested two years ago during a raid by the Hawks on his Adcockvale family home.
His assets – including 21 investment accounts, 13 properties, and an undisclosed amount of cash held in the trust account of Dullabh & Co Attorneys in Grahamstown – were placed in the hands of a curator last year.