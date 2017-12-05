Petrol price to rise 71c a litre

The petrol price is going up by a whopping 71c a litre after midnight tonight.

The price increase was announced by the Department of Energy yesterday.

Diesel will cost between 57.3c/l and 60.3c/l more‚ while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 73.3c/l.

The retail price of LP gas is going up by R2.04 a kilogram.