Petrol price to rise 71c a litre
The petrol price is going up by a whopping 71c a litre after midnight tonight.
The price increase was announced by the Department of Energy yesterday.
Diesel will cost between 57.3c/l and 60.3c/l more‚ while the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will rise by 73.3c/l.
The retail price of LP gas is going up by R2.04 a kilogram.
The Department of Energy said the main reasons for the petrol price increase were the rand’s depreciation against the dollar during the period under review‚ increases in crude oil prices – which hit two-year highs of well above $60/bbl – and the annual margins adjustment.
The rand depreciated from R13.62 to R14.10 against the US dollar on average during the period under review.
The sharp rise in crude oil prices was attributed in part to the renewed tensions and uncertainties in the Middle East.
It was also partly due to buoyant global demand expectations and the strong likelihood that OPEC would extend its cuts in output well into the coming year.