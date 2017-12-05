Man charged with 40 rapes
A man appeared briefly in the Grahamstown High Court in connection with 40 separate charges of rape and other crimes yesterday.
If he is found guilty on all the rape charges, he could be considered one of South Africa’s worst serial rapists.
The man, 28, who stood quietly in the dock dressed in drab beige pants and a top, cannot be named yet as he was not asked to plead.
He is accused of raping dozens of women, teenagers and children – aged 11 to 46 – during a violent five-year-long crime spree.
The alleged rapes were committed in towns in the Eastern Cape, including Alice, Bathurst, Dutywa and Willowvale.
The man is alleged to have also committed some of the rapes in areas as far afield as Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, and Rustenburg in the North West province.
According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly raped at least six students at the Alice campus of Fort Hare between 2012 and 2013, when he was also a student there.
He has allegedly been linked to the rapes through DNA evidence.
In total, the man faces 67 charges and, besides rape, his crimes include assault, housebreaking with intent to rob and rape, and robbery and theft. He is alleged to have robbed almost all the women that had been raped.
In about 10 of the 40 separate incidents, he is alleged to have either raped women and teenagers multiple times, or raped more than one woman in a house he had broken into.
The alleged crimes at Fort Hare included the separate and repeated rapes of two students in their residence rooms and the rape of others on or near the Alice campus.
He is also charged with the rape of a child in her home, the rape of teens on their way to or from school and the rape of dozens of women who were forced into the bushes, humiliated, threatened and assaulted.
He allegedly raped two women in Bathurst on the same day, according to the charges.
The state said in the charge sheet a minimum sentence of life imprisonment was proposed for 11 of the charges, because the victims had either been raped more than once or were under 16.
The state indicated it would request life sentences in at least five of the other counts, as the victims in those cases were allegedly raped in the sanctity of their homes by a man who, by then, already fitted the profile of a serial rapist.
The director of public prosecutions’ office in Grahamstown has said it will ask that he be declared a habitual criminal, if he is found guilty.
The matter was postponed to December 14.