Man charged with 40 rapes

A man appeared briefly in the Grahamstown High Court in connection with 40 separate charges of rape and other crimes yesterday.

If he is found guilty on all the rape charges, he could be considered one of South Africa’s worst serial rapists.

The man, 28, who stood quietly in the dock dressed in drab beige pants and a top, cannot be named yet as he was not asked to plead.

He is accused of raping dozens of women, teenagers and children – aged 11 to 46 – during a violent five-year-long crime spree.

The alleged rapes were committed in towns in the Eastern Cape, including Alice, Bathurst, Dutywa and Willowvale.

The man is alleged to have also committed some of the rapes in areas as far afield as Stellenbosch in the Western Cape, and Rustenburg in the North West province.

According to the charge sheet, the man allegedly raped at least six students at the Alice campus of Fort Hare between 2012 and 2013, when he was also a student there.

He has allegedly been linked to the rapes through DNA evidence.