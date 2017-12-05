House, cars of ‘smuggler’ confiscated

Hawks, Asset Forfeiture Unit swoop on Malabar home

The cars and home of an alleged cigarette smuggler with links to self-confessed tobacco bootlegger Adriano Mazzotti were confiscated by the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) in a dawn blitz in Port Elizabeth yesterday.

Ashraf Laher, 39 – the alleged mastermind behind a multimillion-rand illicit cigarette operation in the Eastern Cape – had his Malabar house and four vehicles worth more than R2.5-million seized by the state.

This follows the arrest of Ashraf and his brother, Araf, 32, together with four others, in October after police seized illicit cigarettes worth R18-million at a number of shops and houses in Port Elizabeth and Uitenhage.

The Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa welcomed the seizure, saying that illicit trade was often linked to organised crime operations including drug trafficking.

In addition to Ashraf’s cars and house being seized, Araf – who lives across the road – was also served with a preservation order.

By midday, officials had served alleged distributors Ismail Abubaker Surti, Imranhusen Suleman Chukundia, Mohammed Irfaan Hasam and Nizam Uddin with preservation orders.

At about 5am the AFU, together with the Hawks, went to Ashraf’s house in Alyssum Road where vehicles were towed away and notice given that his house was seized.

The operation saw flatbed tow trucks parked in the road while state advocate Warren Myburgh arrived at the fortified house and informed Ashraf of the seizures.

A visibly bewildered Ashraf complied while contacting his lawyer.

The house, which police claim doubles as a warehouse for illicit tobacco, is surrounded by an electric fence, with several CCTV cameras around the property.

During the operation, more boxes of cigarettes packed inside a minibus were off-loaded as, according to authorities, the preservation order was only for the vehicle and not its contents.

The boxes were off-loaded into the garage before the vehicle was towed away.

Shortly after the bust in the Bay in October, South African cigarette manufacturer Carnilinx’s chief operating officer, Mohammad Sayed, insisted the cigarettes seized – which he said belonged to the company – were legitimate and that the publicity around the arrests of the Laher brothers had led to a “negative stigma [being] attached to Carnilinx”.

Sayed said they were certain the stock would be released after the invoices and paperwork were shown to the authorities.

However, police confirmed yesterday that they still had the stock.

Last month, the Sunday Times revealed ties between Sayed, his Carnilinx business associate Mazzotti and presidential hopeful Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

In one photograph, Sayed and Mazzotti are seen posing with Dlamini-Zuma.

Investigative reporter Jacques Pauw’s explosive book The President’s Keepers also claims Mazzotti admitted in an affidavit in 2014 that Carnilinx was complicit in fraud, money laundering and tax evasion.

According to the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, Mazzotti and Sayed are listed as directors of Carnilinx.

Dlamini-Zuma has denied any direct or substantive relationship with Mazzotti.