Cop in court on second murder charge

State to oppose bail after Humewood constable arrested in connection with death of witness

A Port Elizabeth police constable arrested three years ago for a gang-related killing and who was arrested again – this time for the murder of a state witness – appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday where the state said it would oppose bail should he apply.

Yesterday was not the first time Walter Francis, 29, had been in the dock – he is already facing another charge of murder in the Port Elizabeth High Court.

However, until his arrest last week, Francis was still working at the Humewood police station.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Francis had not been suspended from the police service following his first charge of murder, even though a full departmental investigation was done.

“He will definitely be suspended now,” she said.

Francis appeared briefly in court alongside co-accused Sameal Galant for the murder of state witness Alex-Nico Ferreira, 27, in February.

Francis and alleged gang members Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, are standing trial in the high court for the murder of Denton Rademeyer, 32, in Kakora Street, Bethelsdorp, in October 2014.

Rademeyer’s death was part of a feud between the Boomshakas gang and rival gang the Upstand Dogs.

Francis’s firearm was allegedly used in Rademeyer’s drive-by shooting.

Days after the killing, the gang investigation task team arrested Francis and Upstand Dogs gang member Shane Potberg, 34.