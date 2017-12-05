Cop in court on second murder charge
State to oppose bail after Humewood constable arrested in connection with death of witness
A Port Elizabeth police constable arrested three years ago for a gang-related killing and who was arrested again – this time for the murder of a state witness – appeared in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court yesterday where the state said it would oppose bail should he apply.
Yesterday was not the first time Walter Francis, 29, had been in the dock – he is already facing another charge of murder in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
However, until his arrest last week, Francis was still working at the Humewood police station.
Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Francis had not been suspended from the police service following his first charge of murder, even though a full departmental investigation was done.
“He will definitely be suspended now,” she said.
Francis appeared briefly in court alongside co-accused Sameal Galant for the murder of state witness Alex-Nico Ferreira, 27, in February.
Francis and alleged gang members Enzorich Kroates, 22, and Clement Kogana, 29, are standing trial in the high court for the murder of Denton Rademeyer, 32, in Kakora Street, Bethelsdorp, in October 2014.
Rademeyer’s death was part of a feud between the Boomshakas gang and rival gang the Upstand Dogs.
Francis’s firearm was allegedly used in Rademeyer’s drive-by shooting.
Days after the killing, the gang investigation task team arrested Francis and Upstand Dogs gang member Shane Potberg, 34.
Then, last year, Potberg was killed after a gunman fired into his Dolph Road house in Bethelsdorp on a Saturday afternoon as he was watching TV.
Francis was arrested on Thursday after it emerged that he was also implicated in the murder of Ferreira, who was gunned down outside his home in Bethelsdorp.
Ferreira was a key witness in the ongoing Rademeyer murder case that is due to resume in the high court on May 15.
A third accused in the Ferreira murder, Wayne Wabanie, was not in court yesterday.
All three will appear in court today for a date to be confirmed for a formal bail application.
Prosecutor Rafik Ahmed said the state intended to oppose bail as it was a schedule six offence.
Galant has a previous conviction for attempted murder.
Francis’s legal representative, Bram Greyling, told the court his client had one pending case against him.
Greyling also requested that Francis be transferred from St Albans prison to the Mount Road police station holding cells because “he is a police officer and might have problems”.
Greyling also made the request as it was more convenient to consult Francis at Mount Road. The court agreed to the request. Francis was arrested for Ferreira’s murder at the Humewood police station while he was on duty.