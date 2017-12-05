How some are commemorating the death of Madiba

Tuesday is the fourth anniversary of the passing of former president Nelson Mandela.

The world mourned the death of the global icon‚ struggle veteran and Nobel peace prize winner after he passed away on December 5 2013.

He spent 27 years in prison on Robben Island after being convicted for his activism against apartheid. He became the first democratically elected president of South Africa in 1994 and stepped down in 1999.

Here is how some are commemorating his life:

The Nelson Mandela Foundation is hosting an event entitled “Remembering Madiba: Unthreading a Legacy” at their offices in Houghton in Johannesburg.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa will deliver the keynote address. Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe will also be in attendance.

The foundation will unveil their project for Mandela’s centenary birthday next year and the Unthreading Mandela exhibition.

Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle will address the commemoration at the Nelson Mandela Museum in Umtata. Ndaba Mandela will speak on behalf of the Mandela family at the event.

In Dublin in Ireland the South African embassy and Trinity College Dublin are hosting a memorial lecture. Dr Somadoda Fikeni from the Department of Arts and Culture‚ Prof John Fitzgerald and Prof Juliette Hussey from Trinity College Dublin will address the event.

In Albuquerque in the United States‚ the Immigrant & Refugee Resource Village of Albuquerque (IRRVA) will gather to celebrate Mandela’s life.

In Hamburg in Germany‚ Madiba’s life will be celebrated with the music DUBE‚ Sisters in Gospel‚ Heike Spiegelberg‚ Willi Wilkens‚ Elke Wrage‚ Lerato Kgomo and Corinna Schmidt.