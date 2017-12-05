Bringing joy to community

If music be the food of love, a group working out of a modest two-bedroom home in Gelvandale are playing on valiantly – through classical and contemporary classes.

Pandora’s Musical Box gives hope to the community as young and old from various backgrounds flock to the school for music lessons.

Pandora’s started seven years ago with 25 pupils and now has 130 people, ranging in age from five to 50, enrolled.

Most of them are Parkside Primary School pupils.

When Pandora’s started, it focused only on classical music.

It has since added contemporary music to accommodate its growing classes of people wanting to learn the piano and the guitar.

Fees are as little as R50 a month for those who can afford it.

Pandora’s founder Verrick Erasmus said: “I started [it] with the idea [of bringing] back the culture of music and the liberal arts back into our community.

“Most students [are] from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and I wanted to teach them something that would light up their lives.

“In most cases parents bring their children to keep them off the streets and occupy their time.