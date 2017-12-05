Bringing joy to community
If music be the food of love, a group working out of a modest two-bedroom home in Gelvandale are playing on valiantly – through classical and contemporary classes.
Pandora’s Musical Box gives hope to the community as young and old from various backgrounds flock to the school for music lessons.
Pandora’s started seven years ago with 25 pupils and now has 130 people, ranging in age from five to 50, enrolled.
Most of them are Parkside Primary School pupils.
When Pandora’s started, it focused only on classical music.
It has since added contemporary music to accommodate its growing classes of people wanting to learn the piano and the guitar.
Fees are as little as R50 a month for those who can afford it.
Pandora’s founder Verrick Erasmus said: “I started [it] with the idea [of bringing] back the culture of music and the liberal arts back into our community.
“Most students [are] from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and I wanted to teach them something that would light up their lives.
“In most cases parents bring their children to keep them off the streets and occupy their time.
“This has become a safe haven for parents because they know if they bring their children here they can stay out of trouble.” Erasmus called the music school a full-time job.
“Lessons start as early as 7.30am, [and] sometimes finish late in the evening,” he said.
“During the day musical notes are all you will hear when you come here.
“I teach the children that school is as important as music, and they should commit themselves to their books.
“We do not have lessons during exams, although there will be one or two who beg to come and play a few notes to unwind before an exam.
“From this group of children, two of our [pupils] have indicated that they will enrol for music studies when they go to [a] tertiary [institution] next year.”
Pandora’s Musical box guitar tutor Gregory Stoltz, 19, said: “Although I am studying financial management, music continues to be something close to my heart.
“As a Pandora alumnus, it gives me great pleasure to teach the little ones the different chords of a guitar.”
Last weekend, the music school held a recital so that its pupils could show off their skills.
“It is humbling to see how committed these children are to their music.
“When I started the school I wanted children to learn and appreciate music and that is exactly what they are doing,” Erasmus said.