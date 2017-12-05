Amazing life of South End man

From humble beginnings to conquering the legal world – Nagan’s incredible success story

The 29 pages of Winston Nagan’s impressive CV barely scratch the surface of a career that took the Eastern Cape lawyer across three continents before his retirement from a California university last month.

From his humble academic beginnings at South End High School, the 77-year-old exceeded all expectations, acquiring several degrees while publishing a number of articles and books.

Professor Emeritus Nagan also lectured at more than 20 universities across the globe during his career of more than half a century.

Completing his academic journey last month as a professor of law at the University of California, Nagan has three general areas of expertise: International Law and World Order; Human Rights and World Order and a specialty in Configurative Contextual Jurisprudence.

The first step in Nagan’s career was his enrolment at Fort Hare University, where he attained his BA Law degree in 1965.

He also became an active student leader challenging apartheid.

His political involvement saw him leave South Africa for the United Kingdom – a form of self-imposed exile, he said.

There, he successfully pursued his honours degree in 1966 and masters in 1969 at Brasenose College, Oxford, on a scholarship which he said was the highlight of his career.

“Oxford was, in a sense, also a passport to experience a greater measure of intellectual and personal freedom,” Nagan said.

“I was fortunate in that, at Oxford, one of South Africa’s most famous legal scholars, Anthony Honore, served as my mentor.

“I received great guidance from him.