Amazing life of South End man
From humble beginnings to conquering the legal world – Nagan’s incredible success story
The 29 pages of Winston Nagan’s impressive CV barely scratch the surface of a career that took the Eastern Cape lawyer across three continents before his retirement from a California university last month.
From his humble academic beginnings at South End High School, the 77-year-old exceeded all expectations, acquiring several degrees while publishing a number of articles and books.
Professor Emeritus Nagan also lectured at more than 20 universities across the globe during his career of more than half a century.
Completing his academic journey last month as a professor of law at the University of California, Nagan has three general areas of expertise: International Law and World Order; Human Rights and World Order and a specialty in Configurative Contextual Jurisprudence.
The first step in Nagan’s career was his enrolment at Fort Hare University, where he attained his BA Law degree in 1965.
He also became an active student leader challenging apartheid.
His political involvement saw him leave South Africa for the United Kingdom – a form of self-imposed exile, he said.
There, he successfully pursued his honours degree in 1966 and masters in 1969 at Brasenose College, Oxford, on a scholarship which he said was the highlight of his career.
“Oxford was, in a sense, also a passport to experience a greater measure of intellectual and personal freedom,” Nagan said.
“I was fortunate in that, at Oxford, one of South Africa’s most famous legal scholars, Anthony Honore, served as my mentor.
“I received great guidance from him.
“I had another mentor at Oxford, who was also very distinguished, Barry Nicholas, who guided me to do graduate work in law in the United States.”
It was in the US that Nagan went on to establish himself as a household name in the areas of law and academics.
Acquiring another master’s degree from Duke School of Law in 1970, Nagan completed his doctorate at the Yale School of Law in 1977, both in the US.
“I was mentored by a famous American legal scholar and political figure, Arthur Larson, director of the Rule of Law Centre at Duke University,” Nagan said.
“It was Larson who suggested that I not take a job in legal practice, but go straight into academics. He arranged for me to get my first job, which led me to contact with two of the most famous American legal scholars of that period, Harold Lasswell and Myres MacDougal.
“I was deeply influenced by these scholars. These mentors pointed me to the pathways of cutting-edge scholarship, and I probably got noted for this.”
But while several mentors, experiences and qualifications assisted in shaping Nagan’s career, none compared with the role his wife, Judith, played.
“The pursuit of an academic career, inside one’s own country, is difficult,” Nagan said.
“Pursuing that career outside of one’s own country is even more challenging. The most important thing that shaped my desire to be excellent was the fact that I was married to a brilliant American woman.
“She had graduate training in sociology as well as training in law and pointed me in important directions to achieve scholarly recognition in my field.”
Nagan also held positions on several boards, including chairman of the board of directors for Amnesty International USA, board of trustees for World Academy of Art & Science and Acting Justice of the High Court of the Republic of South Africa, Western Cape Division, in 2006.