800 shots picked up by sensors in H’vale

R3m pilot project enables swift police response to help fight gang scourge

In less than two months, more than 800 shots were recorded in Helenvale by the municipality’s new Shotspotter technology which is in its pilot phase. Launched on October 17, the R3-million pilot project recorded 823 shots fired within a 1km radius in one of Port Elizabeth’s most gang-ridden areas.

Safety and security political head John Best said the project, which has already been operational for three years in the city of Cape Town, came as a way of combating gangsterism in the city.

“The operations command centre in Mount Road works with the metro police and once a shot goes off, there is a verification process and when the signal comes back, it goes to the metro police control room and operations command centre simultaneously and they respond jointly,” he said.

“We are getting to the scene within two minutes and police are picking up valuable evidence.”

Best also said that 98% of the shots fired in Helenvale were not reported.

He said 20 Shotspotter sensors were put up around Helenvale.

Best said the technology was able to distinguish between gunshots and similar sounds like fireworks or cars backfiring.

“There is a dedicated team that listens to the shots that are fired.

“The system differentiates between the different sounds and it is all done by the human ear – a group of people sit in the control room and distinguish [between] the different sounds.

“On Guy Fawkes night, 1 267 crackers were shot in Helenvale, 187 cars backfired and one police helicopter flew over the area.”

Best said he and mayor Athol Trollip had received constant criticism, with many saying they were not involved in the northern areas. “But we were, we just couldn’t tell anyone about it,” he said.

“We first let this thing happen, and work with the [SAPS] so we can assist them in gathering intelligence and getting successful prosecutions going forward.”