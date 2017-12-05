800 shots picked up by sensors in H’vale
R3m pilot project enables swift police response to help fight gang scourge
In less than two months, more than 800 shots were recorded in Helenvale by the municipality’s new Shotspotter technology which is in its pilot phase. Launched on October 17, the R3-million pilot project recorded 823 shots fired within a 1km radius in one of Port Elizabeth’s most gang-ridden areas.
Safety and security political head John Best said the project, which has already been operational for three years in the city of Cape Town, came as a way of combating gangsterism in the city.
“The operations command centre in Mount Road works with the metro police and once a shot goes off, there is a verification process and when the signal comes back, it goes to the metro police control room and operations command centre simultaneously and they respond jointly,” he said.
“We are getting to the scene within two minutes and police are picking up valuable evidence.”
Best also said that 98% of the shots fired in Helenvale were not reported.
He said 20 Shotspotter sensors were put up around Helenvale.
Best said the technology was able to distinguish between gunshots and similar sounds like fireworks or cars backfiring.
“There is a dedicated team that listens to the shots that are fired.
“The system differentiates between the different sounds and it is all done by the human ear – a group of people sit in the control room and distinguish [between] the different sounds.
“On Guy Fawkes night, 1 267 crackers were shot in Helenvale, 187 cars backfired and one police helicopter flew over the area.”
Best said he and mayor Athol Trollip had received constant criticism, with many saying they were not involved in the northern areas. “But we were, we just couldn’t tell anyone about it,” he said.
“We first let this thing happen, and work with the [SAPS] so we can assist them in gathering intelligence and getting successful prosecutions going forward.”
Trollip said there was more focus on the northern areas than ever before, with new police initiatives unfolding with new operations and a new command centre.
He said that the problem of gangsterism in the northern areas was rippling out to other areas in the metro and it went hand in hand with substance abuse.
Trollip said schools were also caught between turf wars as they were in the middle of a cut-off line between opposing gangs.
“Gangsters end up having turf wars on school property, which is completely unacceptable because the kids get dragged into something which they might or might not be involved in,” he said.
“We’re not naive to think schoolkids are not involved, because they are.
“They get attracted by the gangsters with the allure of things and very often young learners are enticed into gang activity by being given certain access to substances.
“Once they get dependent on substances they are sucked into the whirlpool of gang activity.”
Newly appointed safety and security executive director Advocate Keith Meyer said there had been about 10 arrests which resulted directly from Shotspotter.
“There has been a quicker response time because we are not phoned by anyone to tell us there’s been a shooting,” he said.
“We know the minute a firearm is fired. This has already led to the recovery of firearms and suspects being arrested.
“The firearm becomes the call to the SA Police because the sensors pick it up.”
Trollip said he did not believe the project was expensive if it meant keeping residents of Nelson Mandela Bay safe and alive.