Only selected pools open for summer season

Faced with severe water shortages, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is sticking to its plan to open only a handful of its 19 public swimming pools this summer.

Ahead of the weekend, however, the municipality sent out a notice adding more pools to its “open for swimming” list.

The announcement said the following swimming baths were open from December 1: Schauderville, Zwide, KwaNobuhle, Despatch, High Street and Wells Estate.

Over and above this, the municipality will also be opening the following pools from Friday December 15: Varsvlei, Gelvandale and James Kleynhans.

Varsvlei and Wells Estate had been predicted to remain closed, as was Rosedale in Uitenhage.

However, according to last week’s notice, the “Rosedale Pool will be opened as soon as all structural repairs have been completed”.