Only selected pools open for summer season
Faced with severe water shortages, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is sticking to its plan to open only a handful of its 19 public swimming pools this summer.
Ahead of the weekend, however, the municipality sent out a notice adding more pools to its “open for swimming” list.
The announcement said the following swimming baths were open from December 1: Schauderville, Zwide, KwaNobuhle, Despatch, High Street and Wells Estate.
Over and above this, the municipality will also be opening the following pools from Friday December 15: Varsvlei, Gelvandale and James Kleynhans.
Varsvlei and Wells Estate had been predicted to remain closed, as was Rosedale in Uitenhage.
However, according to last week’s notice, the “Rosedale Pool will be opened as soon as all structural repairs have been completed”.
“Given the current water situation and restrictions in place, the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will be opening selected pools only this summer season,” the announcement read.
“These pools are generally situated in areas further away from our beaches, and they are filled with borehole water.”
As far as public swimming facilities on the beachfront are concerned, the municipal owned but privately run McArthur Baths complex is running as normal.
However, only one of two children’s facilities on the grassy section behind Kings Beach was open this weekend, with the pools suitable for small children locked and the pools half empty.
In September, The Herald reported that pools across the metro would only be filled with borehole water as a result of the water shortage.
Newton Park swimming pool remains open, but St George’s Park will be closed. All pools will remain open for a shorter summer season.